Northern Kentucky Makerspace bringing back The Maker Expo at the Ignite Institute on April 30















The Maker Expo is back.

Ignite Institute will be hosting this Northern Kentucky Makerspace STEM-making event celebrating creating and technology on April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Expo is an opportunity to engage students in making and inventing. More than 2,000 students and families are expected to attend.

New this year, the event will feature an Artist Market, Career Corner, Brick Build Challenge, and Chalk Art Challenge in addition to the presentations and activities focused on robotics, 3-D printing, electronics, coding, and STEM-making for which the event is known.

More than 50 schools, companies, and organizations in Greater Cincinnati will be participating.

Get products from local artisans, make some take-home masterpieces, make your vote count on competitions, play in interactive booths, and explore careeers. It’s all free.