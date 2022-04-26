Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission to open 4th new affordable housing complex in Florence















Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Affordable Housing Apartment Complex in Florence on held Friday April 29 at 1 p.m. on the grounds of the Apartment Community at 8031 Transformation Lane.

Farmview Apartments offers 64 high-quality, energy-efficient apartments in a cozy Florence neighborhood off of Farmview.

The complex is a new apartment community offering affordable 2- and 3-bedroom apartment homes for families.

Each home features a microwave, dishwasher, individual balcony, and window treatments.

Residents enjoy a community room with controlled access, a computer lab, and a laundry facility. Farmview Apartments is conveniently located minutes from shopping and dining with easy access to Covington and Cincinnati via I-75/71.

“We are very excited to be opening our 4th Affordable Housing Community in Northern Kentucky. Affordable housing is a major issue for many Northern Kentuckians. Many of the families we serve struggle to find safe and affordable housing in the area,” said Catrena Bowman-Thomas, executive director of Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission. “There are just not enough affordable options to meet the demand. Thanks to the support of all of our project partners, this apartment community will help ease the burden of affordable housing for some and offer residents vibrant living with a convenient location.”

Collaborating team members on this project include: Jonesboro Investments Corporation, RDL Architects, Century Construction, Fifth Third Bank, Raymond James, Kentucky Housing Corporation, Romar Management, Hope of the Midwest, the R.C. Durr Foundation, and Dinsmore.

Speakers at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will include Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, City of Florence Vice Mayor Dr. Julie Aubuchon, Justin Marshall, Senior Vice President at Fifth Third Bank, Catrena Bowman-Thomas, Executive Director at NKCAC, and a representative from Kentucky Housing Corporation.

More information on this housing community and the other NKCAC Housing initiatives, as well as information on all of NKCAC’s programs and services, can be found at the organization’s website at www.nkcac.org.