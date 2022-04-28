NKY ‘Senior Games’ return from two-year hiatus, engaging those 50 and over in, competition, exercise















After two years on the shelf because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Northern Kentucky Senior Games return, just in time for its 40th anniversary.

The games begin May 3 and run through May 30 and are organized by the Parks and Recreation Departments in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

The events are designed for Northern Kentuckians 50 and older to engage in spirited competition and exercise through a variety of sporting events that include archery, basketball, bocce, disc golf, horseshoes, miniature golf, tennis, cornhole, football toss, softball throw, bowling, pickleball, and more.

Covington Parks & Recreation Manager Ben Oldiges said he’s pleased to see the games return and, while none of the games take place in Covington, the City encourages residents to participate in the events throughout the three counties.

“We attempted to host an event at the Golf Course in the past, but the price was more than the City could take on,” Oldiges said.

To participate, participants must be 50 or older before May 3, 2022, and registration is required. The competition will be held by age bracket as requirements allow.

Site hosts include Boone County Main Library, Burlington; Boone Links, Boone County; Boone Woods Park, Burlington; Calvin A. Perry Community Center, Alexandria; Kenton County Golf Courses, Kenton County; La Ru Lanes, Highland Heights; Sports of All Sorts, Florence; Tower Park, Fort Thomas; and World of Golf, Florence.

Awards will be presented to the first, second, and third-place finishers in each event in each age group for both men and women.

Oldiges said that while the event is listed on the Covington Parks & Recreation’s RecDesk, the correct registration process is through the official NKY Senior Games flyer.

City of Covington