A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

NKY Education Council to celebrate Excellence in Education awards at sold-out event today

Apr 27th, 2022 · 0 Comment

The Northern Kentucky Education Council (NKYEC) will present its 2022 Excellence in Education Celebration today from 5-8 p.m. at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger, honoring top teachers, administrators, students, and community members for their service to education.

“Being able to come back together, in person, to celebrate the accomplishments of all our education stars, is what makes this year extraordinarily special,” said Dr. Randy Poe, Executive Director of NKYEC. “The last three years have truly tested our teachers, administrators, students, and their families, yet they have risen to the challenge time and time again. Celebrating their dedication and outstanding achievements is more important than ever before. They truly deserve a standing ovation.”

Robert Prichard

This premiere education event, presented by Northern Kentucky University, will honor the region’s most accomplished students, teachers, faculty, staff, and community partners. In addition, for the second year in a row, St. Elizabeth Healthcare will be awarding $2,000 scholarships to 26 high school seniors interested in pursuing a career in a healthcare field.

This year’s distinguished award recipients include:

Lifetime Achievement Honorees

Robert L. Prichard, Jr., M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Integration Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare

In addition to dedicating more than 30 years to improving healthcare in NKY, Dr. Prichard has been a steadfast supporter of education and student success. He has served on the NKYEC Board for six years, is a Board member of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, serves on the UK College of Medicine Alumni Association Board, and in the past, has served as a site-based council member and as a board member at Beechwood Independent Schools.

Robert Stafford

Robert Stafford, Ed.D., Superintendent of Owen County School District

Dr. Stafford has held several building and district-level positions over the course of his thirty-year career. For the past ten years he has served as the Superintendent of Owen County Schools and will be retiring at the end of this school year. He is also an adjunct teacher at Georgetown College, has served on numerous education, community, and health services boards, is a founding superintendent and current chair of the iLEAD Academy (Kentucky’s first regional STEM academy), and is a founding member and current president of the Kentucky Rural Education Association.

A.D. Albright Administrators of the Year

Laurie Wolsing, Northern Kentucky Head Start — Early Childhood
Nathan Niemi, Dixie Heights High School — K-12

Robert J. Storer Business-Education Champion of the Year

Julie Pile, ParentCamp, Inc

Business Engagement of the Year

Alluring Glass – Jerry Beerman

Extraordinary Service

Guy Ponzer
Fort Thomas Independent Schools

Monique Taylor
Ninth District Elementary

Student Services

Mike Shipley
Latonia Elementary

Academic All-Stars

Austin Mills
Cooper High School

Case Grillot
Highlands High School

Kailynn Hans
Simon Kenton High School

Mark Dugan
Dixie Heights High School

Ty Eviston
Beechwood High School

Career & Technical All-Stars

Ashley Coulter
Highlands High School

Dylan Bosse
Grant County High School

Micah Holtman
Lloyd Memorial High School

Noah Roark
Ignite Institute

Renae Kopser
Ryle High School

Student Leadership

Addyson Crouch
Pendleton High School

Alaina McKeown
Ignite Institute

Macy Kocher
Highlands High School

Kaylee Snowball
Campbell County High School

Against All Odds

Dakota Summer
Highlands High School

Idiatou Kane
Ignite Institute

Destiny Goodrich
Owen County High School

Mia Robinson
Scott High School

St. Elizabeth Scholarship Recipients

MaryKay Birtcil
Cooper High School

Brandon Brooks
Dixie Heights High School

Katherine Crail
Notre Dame Academy

Olivia Edwards
Homeschool

Maira Faisal
Dixie Heights High School

Maleah Fisher
Beechwood High School

Noah Francis
St. Henry District High School

Yasmin Garcia
Ryle High School

Morgan Gerak
Dixie Heights High School

Kiersten Goddard
Ryle High School

Helen Halbauer
Highlands High School

Kristin Hearn
Owen County High School

Julia Heck
Highlands High School

Annemarie Hincks
Walton Verona High School

Savannah King
Highlands High School

Caroline Kleman
Notre Dame Academy

Kylie Lay
Walton Verona High School

Madison Melvin
Ryle High School

Nathan Moon
Covington Catholic High School

Lucy New
Highlands High School

Nicole Ossege
Highlands High School

Mckenzie Owens
Simon Kenton High School

Courtney Rudolph
Ryle High School

Jordan Skidmore
Simon Kenton High School

Kaylee Snowball
Campbell County High School

Dalton Sunday
Holy Cross High School

Golden Apple: Elementary Teachers

Amanda Zimmerman
Newport Primary School

Holly Chenot
Lincoln Elementary

Jen Dawson
Beechwood Elementary

Jennifer Cook
Walton Verona Elementary

Jennifer Flynn
Johnson Elementary

Jennifer McDermott
Mary A. Goetz Elementary

Jennifer Redden
Northern Elementary

Laura Brooks
Campbell Ridge Elementary School

Loren Noah
Ruth Moyer Elementary

Timothy Mitchell
Thornwilde Elementary

Stephanie Watson
Southgate Independent Schools

Golden Apple Teachers – Middle and High School

Anderson Sunda
Bowling Middle School

Angela White
Pendleton County High School

Beth Fields
Dayton High School

Brian Moore
Holmes High School

Sarah Steinmetz
Campbell County Middle School

Jodi Schmidt
Ludlow High School

Megan Brown
Newport High School

Mike Gerst
Beechwood High School

Pam Hanson
Woodland Middle School

Stacey Ross
Walton Verona Middle School

The Excellence in Education Celebration is made possible due to the support of the following sponsors: Title Sponsor: Northern Kentucky University; Award Sponsors: American Fidelity, Cincinnati Cancer Advisors, Duke Energy, REH&A Architects, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Event Sponsors: Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport and Griffin Elite Sports and Wellness.

The event is sold out so tickets are no longer available.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.