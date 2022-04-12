NKY Chamber names v. p. of talent strategies, Women’s Initiative assistant, and event specialist















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) announced the hiring of three new individuals whose work will continue to ensure the vitality and vibrancy of the NKY Metro.

Nancy Spivey assumed the role of Vice President of Talent Strategies on Monday, April 11. She joins Kyle Frizzell, the NKY Chamber’s new Events Specialist who started on Monday, March 28; and Holly Nibert, Program/Events Assistant for the Women’s Initiative, who started Monday, April 4.

“As we grow in our ability to serve the NKY Metro’s business community, the need to hire talent that will help make our region better and more attractive to others is an absolute must,” said NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper. “In Nancy, Kyle and Holly, we have three dynamic individuals who bring a wealth of experience, ideas and energy to our team which will help us accomplish our goals.”

Spivey is a familiar face to the NKY Chamber, having served as its Executive Director of IMPACT NKY from 2000 to 2014. In that position, she oversaw the NKY Chamber’s efforts in the realm of workforce, leadership, and education. More recently, Spivey served as the Vice President of Development of the YWCA of Greater Cincinnati and as Marketing Director for DBL Law.

In her role as Vice President of Talent Strategies, she will lead the NKY Chamber’s workforce efforts to create and execute programs and services (in conjunction with member committees, programs and services) that support employers’ needs. In addition, she will help lead efforts with other key regional workforce partners to achieve the goals and outcomes of the Northern Kentucky Growing Regional Outcomes through Workforce (GROW NKY) initiative.

Nibert’s role as Program/Events Assistant for the Women’s Initiative includes providing daily administrative support, including assisting with committees, communications, record-keeping, event planning and execution. A 2013 graduate of Morehead State University where she earned a Bachelor of Music Education, grades K-12, she previously worked as Newport Aquarium’s Event Services Coordinator.

As an Events Specialist, Frizzell will provide support for the planning and execution of NKY Chamber events in addition to serving as a liaison across programs and departments. He is a 2014 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Recreation with an emphasis in Travel, Tourism and Management. Prior to joining the NKY Chamber, he spent five years working as an Event Coordinator for the Downtown Lexington Business Partnership. He most recently worked as a Recreation Specialist for the Cincinnati Park Board.