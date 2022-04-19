NKY Chamber May 10 Eggs ‘N Issues to examine the future of horse racing and its impact on region















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host Eggs ‘N Issues: The Future of Horse Racing from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center – South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Horse racing has a rich history in Kentucky, and attendees of Eggs ‘N Issues will get an inside look at the future of the industry with the current $145 million renovation underway at Turfway Park. Purchased by Churchill Downs Incorporated in 2019, the completed project will feature up to 1,500 Historical Racing Machines, a simulcast wagering area with VIP amenities and an event center and banquet room. Currently scheduled to re-open in September, attendees will also learn how the Turfway Park project will revitalize the industry in the Northern Kentucky Metro and the economic impact it will bring.

Speakers include:

• Tonya Abeln, Vice President of Corporate Communications for Churchill Downs and President of Churchill Downs Incorporated Foundation, brings 15 years of communication, marketing and community collaboration to her role. She is responsible for the strategy, implementation and oversight of internal and external communications for Churchill Downs. • Michael Taylor, President of Turfway Park Racing & Gaming and Newport Racing & Gaming, was named to his position in March and brings 20 years of gaming leadership experience to the role; as well as strong working relationships with community leaders, gaming commission representatives and his team members.

“The renovation at Turfway Park brings with it hundreds of jobs for our local workforce,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “The racing destination has a strong legacy that, paired with modern updates, will enable the attraction to better serve local and out-of-town clientele and will increase its economic impact in our community.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: The Future of Horse Racing will begin with registration, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m.

Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members, $50 for future members, and free for those with the NKYP Event Pass.

Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.

