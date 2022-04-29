NKY Camps and Activities Fest partners with The Maker Expo for great way to get kids engaged















By Hannah Walters

Stinger Media/Ignite Intern

NKY Camps and Activities Fest is a fantastic way for your kids to receive more engagement and less screen time. No more hearing, “I’m bored!”

Whether your child is in preschool or high school. The NKY Camps and Activities Fest is once again partnering with The Maker Expo to bring a myriad of activities together for families: Chalk Art Challenge for high school students, Brick Build Challenge for middle and elementary school students, Artist Market, Career Corner, and Food Trucks.

Beth Koch, NKY Makerspace Coordinator, is elated about the festival.

“We are so excited to have the NKY Camps and Activities Fest at the Ignite Institute. This free, family-friendly event will offer young people and families from across the region the opportunity to meet with organizations, to see themselves as makers, to engage in a variety of hands-on activities, to make their own art and purchase from local artists, and to learn about related career opportunities while enjoying delicious food.”

NKY Camps and Activities Fest as part of The Maker Expo is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Ignite Institute. Admission is free for children of all ages. There is a $100 fee for organizations, unless the organization is public-school-based.

NKY Camps and Activities Fest event coordinator, Julia Pile, president of ParentCamp and Boone County School Board member, explains the reason behind the event.

“I have discovered that there are many opportunities to keep kids engaged all summer long from museums to the parks to local farms, but parents just do not know what all the options are. This event helps bring parents and organizations together all in one place. Now that my kids are in high school, I am having to go through the process again since their interests have changed since elementary school.”

Involving children in enriching activities such as the NKY Camps and Activities Fest is a great way to help kids solve their insatiable hunger for recreation and learn at the same time.