NKU’s Six@Six, KY Humanities present ‘Democracy and Informed Citizen’ on OTR People’s Movement















Kentucky Humanities is partnering with Northern Kentucky University’s Six@Six to present its Democracy and the Informed Citizen event with funds from the Federation of State Humanities and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

This event is available in-person or virtually. It will be held Thursday, April 14 at NKU’s George and Ellen Rieveschl Digitorium in Griffin Hall, 6-7:30 p.m.

Register here for in-person or virtual attendance.

Six@Six is a regular program of the NKU Scripps Center for Civic Engagement.

This program features Cincinnati’s Over The Rhine People’s Movement writers.

Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine neighborhood is organized with a rich history of grassroots activism embodying a vision of social justice for the future. Over the past 50 years, the Over-the-Rhine People’s Movement, an ensemble of loosely affiliated organizations based in social service, community education, the arts, welfare rights, and affordable housing development, have consistently addressed issues of racial equity and social justice as well as provided needed services for residents.

As a component of their work, some People’s Movement activists promote writing activities that honor and celebrate the voices of Over-the-Rhine residents and workers.

This presentation gathers a group of People’s Movement activists and allies to share their stories of struggle, resilience, and social uplift, including ongoing work on publishing a book of Over-the-Rhine community writings and creating an Over-the-Rhine Community Press.

With OTR Community Writing Collaborative members:

• Dr. Christopher Wilkey, Associate Professor, Department of English at Northern Kentucky University and co-director of Over-the-Rhine Community Writing Collaborative;

• Dr. Brian Bailie, Associate Professor of English and Community Writing at University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash;

• Bonnie Neumeier, long-time Over-the-Rhine resident, community activist and writer;

• Gabriela Godinez Feregrino, Streetvibes Editor and Chief;

• Dr. Katelyn Lusher, Streetvibes Archive Curator;

• June Alexander, long-time Over-the-Rhine resident, community activist and writer; and

• Janiah Miller, NKU alum, Cincinnati activist, and writer.