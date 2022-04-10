NKU’s School of the Arts presenting Senior Exhibition at NKU Art Galleries April 21-May 6















Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts will present its Spring 2022 BFA Senior Exhibition, starting April 21 with a reception from 5-7 p.m., which is free and open to the public at the Main Gallery of the NKU Art Galleries.

It runs through May 6.

The BFA senior capstone experience involves the development of a significant body of creative work, culminating in a critique and public exhibition. Students, their families, and the wider community are welcome to celebrate the Studio Arts and Visual Communication Design students’ senior capstone projects.

Exhibiting seniors are Julia Crandall, Peyton Harshfield, Anastasia Koloc, Serhiy Royter, and Mariam Shaban

The NKU Art Galleries are located on the third floor of the NKU Fine Arts Center. Parking is available for a fee in the Welcome Center Garage. Free parking is available on reception night in Lots I and D.

Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Main Gallery is closed on major holidays and weekends. Admission is free.

Examples of student artwork: