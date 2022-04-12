NKU’s on-campus arena undergoes its third name change in history — now Truist Arena















Northern Kentucky University has changed the name of its on-campus arena, BB&T Arena, to Truist Arena, effective immediately.

The name change reflects the merger between BB&T and SunTrust, with the new company branding itself as Truist.



Changes to outdoor and indoor signage are underway at Truist Arena. Fans and patrons will see new Truist Arena branding around the arena when the Norse basketball teams return to the court in the fall.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Northern Kentucky University and grateful for the opportunity to partner with them to create a space—a premier sports and entertainment venue — for fans to make lasting memories,” said Joe Smith, head of sponsorship and regional marketing at Truist. “We look forward to engaging with fans in meaningful ways at Truist Arena.”

This is the third name change in the arena’s history.

The arena was originally known as The Bank of Kentucky Center when it opened in 2008. Following the buyout of The Bank of Kentucky by BB&T, the arena rebranded as BB&T Arena in 2015.

Since opening in 2008, Truist Arena has hosted legendary comedy and musical acts, including Carrie Underwood, Bob Dylan, Old Dominion, for KING & COUNTRY, Jeff Dunham, and Miranda Lambert.

Truist Arena is also home to the NKU Norse men’s and women’s basketball teams.