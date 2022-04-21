NKU’s CINSAM program receives grant from Duke Energy Foundation to help teachers with STEM needs















The Northern Kentucky University Center for Integrative Natural Science and Mathematics (CINSAM) continues its partnership with the Duke Energy Foundation to create powerful communities by helping teachers to reacclimate curriculum coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CINSAM recently received a $20,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, which will go towards funding a return to in-person professional development focusing on helping teachers adapt their STEM curriculum to meet the needs of all students, no matter their background knowledge due to missed instruction because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“CINSAM takes pride in our partnership with Duke Energy and we are once again grateful for the generosity they have shown our STEM Outreach Program,” Amber Carter, CINSAM Outreach Specialist, said. “This continued partnership is vital to meet the ever-changing needs of the teachers and students that we serve in the Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati region.”

The practices the program employs will promote equity in the classroom, giving all students an entry point into classroom discussions, no matter their background or prior experiences.

This will be accomplished using evidence-based sense-making practices, where students engage in authentic STEM activities that promote student discussions, centered around content.

“Duke Energy is pleased to continue our support of Northern Kentucky University and their impactful programs. STEM education provides a critical foundation for the workforce of the future and incorporating equity in the classroom ensures all students have access to the same opportunities,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio & Kentucky.

The Duke Energy Foundation has supported NKU with over $315,000 in grants since 2016.