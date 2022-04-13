NKU to host world-renowned pianists April 22 for concert benefitting Ukrainian refugees















In light of the tragic events transpiring in Ukraine, Northern Kentucky University will welcome back two world-renowned pianists and NKU alums on April 22 for a concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati community.

Ukraine natives Anna Shelest (’05) and Dmitri Shelest (’05, ’08) will return to campus and the Greaves Concert Hall to perform works by Ukrainian and American composers. NKU School of the Arts string musicians and members of the NKU Chamber Choir will also perform. The Shelests hail from the city of Kharkiv which is a sister city of Cincinnati. To learn more about Anna and Dmitri Shelest, visit Anna’s website.

“Our hearts continue to be with the people of Ukraine through this tragic time,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said. “NKU is fortunate to have such incredibly talented alums in Anna and Dimitri. Hosting the concert with their help, allows us to support two excellent organizations aimed at welcoming Ukrainian refugees in our community.”

All proceeds from the concert will benefit Kentucky Refugee Ministries and Refugee Connect. The concert is sponsored by Duke Energy and Vincent Lighting Systems (VLS).

Anna Shelest is an international award-winning pianist who The New York Times has hailed as a pianist with a “fiery sensibility and warm touch.” With her husband Dmitri, the couple recorded an album titled “Ukrainian Rhapsody,” which features works for two hands and four hands by Ukrainian composers. The Shelests have performed with world-class orchestras across the globe, including the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Event details:

Concert to benefit Ukrainian refugees in Northern Kentucky

Featuring Anna and Dmitri Shelest, with performances by NKU SOTA string musicians and members of the NKU Chamber Choir

April 22 at 7 p.m.

NKU Greaves Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building

For more information on the Ukraine benefit concert at Northern Kentucky University and to buy tickets, visit nku.edu.

