NKU to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony to open its First-Year Student Success Hub on April 28















Northern Kentucky University will celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 28 at 1 p.m. to open its First-Year Student Success Hub.

Expected speakers include NKU President Ashish Vaidya, NKU Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Matt Cecil, and select NKU advisors and students.

The First-Year Student Success Hub will offer students who are within their first 30 credit hours (or 45 hours if no major has been declared) a centralized, comprehensive advising experience.

The hub aims to provide first-year students the confidence to pursue academic goals using a coordinated care approach.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at Northern Kentucky University’s University Center Room 210 (next to Tech Bar). Desserts and refreshments will be offered after the ceremony.

