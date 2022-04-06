NKU to celebrate student work, research with Experiential Learning Week April 11-15















Northern Kentucky University will host its second annual Experiential Learning Week April 11-15, celebrating the work, experiences, and learning opportunities of students involved in study abroad, internships, research and creativity, and service-learning.

Members of the NKU campus community and nonprofit organizations will share their experiences and insights with visual presentations throughout the week.

“Experiential Learning Week is an opportunity to showcase the work that our students have done over the past year, especially given the challenges of COVID, and show the great experiences they have had inside and outside the classroom – from unique service-learning opportunities, phenomenal research projects, interesting internships and COVID-challenged study abroad programs,” Dr. Shauna Reilly, director of the Institute for Student Research and Creative Activity, said. “The week is a time to reflect and celebrate all our students have done over the last year.”

The Celebration, set to take place on April 13 at the H. Gordon and Thelma Martin Ballroom at the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union, will highlight scholarly work done by undergraduate and graduate students, who will present their research, artistic or creative projects through posters an oral presentation, or through interactive demonstrations, performances, or exhibits.

This event allows the community to recognize and acknowledge the excellent work and accomplishments of NKU students.



Presentations for Celebration will be held both in-person and virtually. Virtual presentations will be available for viewing April 13-14. To learn more about the Celebration activities, click HERE.



For more information on Experiential Learning Week, click HERE.