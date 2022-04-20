NKU, nine school districts partner to provide access to college credits with Young Scholars Academy















Northern Kentucky University announces that its Young Scholars Academy, a program that allows students to take college-level courses while still in high school, is expanding its reach into the Northern Kentucky community, now serving nine total school districts.

“It has been so exciting to watch the Young Scholars Academy program grow over the past two years,” Dr. Winona Landis, director of the Young Scholars Academy, said. “We have always emphasized that the value of YSA is that it allows greater access to higher education for high schoolers in our region. I am so glad that even more of these deserving students will have a chance to get a head start on their educational goals through their participation in our program here at NKU.”

The eight new school districts joining the Young Scholars Academy are Covington Independent Schools, Pendleton County Schools, Erlanger-Elsmere Schools, Newport Independent Schools, Bellevue Independent Schools, Dayton Independent Schools, Ludlow Independent Schools, and Bracken County Schools.

These eight districts will join Kenton County Schools, which was the founding member of the Young Scholars Academy.

“As a champion for regional efforts, I am grateful to NKU, Dr. Webb, and the Kenton County Board for their stewardship as they open the Young Scholars program to the region,” Amy Razor, executive director of Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services, said.

“We know that early college is an evidence-based strategy for increasing college readiness and success for a wide range of students, particularly those traditionally underrepresented in higher education. It is an exciting time for Northern Kentucky students as they can now participate in an immersive experience before graduation on NKU’s campus and, in turn, increase their success rate as our future citizens and workforce.”

The Young Scholars Academy, founded in the fall of 2020, allows a select number of high school students to take a full college course load in their final two years of high school, earning dual credit for both their high school and college degrees. Students can earn up to two years of college credit toward a bachelor’s degree or earn a full associate degree. The scholars admitted in the program study subjects in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as integrative studies, supply chain, and computer science.

The Young Scholars Academy’s full immersion experience into life on a college campus and focus on a four-year degree set it apart from other dual-credit programs. The Young Scholars Academy follows a cohort model, meaning scholars are admitted with other like-minded scholars in one group. YSA also offers academic advising for scholars working toward a degree.



To apply for YSA, students must currently be in the 10th grade at a participating school district. Students must also meet the college readiness benchmarks as it applies to the most recent College Equipped Readiness Too assessment. Finally, students must have a 3.0 grade point average or higher.



To learn more about the Young Scholars Academy at NKU and to apply, click HERE.

