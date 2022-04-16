NKU Master of Public Administration program ranked among best in nation by U.S. News and World Report















The Northern Kentucky University Master of Public Administration program is ranked among the best in the United States and Kentucky, according to a new report by U.S. News and World Report.

According to the new rankings, the NKU MPA is ranked No. 3 as the Best Public Affairs graduate program in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The program is once again ranked nationally at No. 157, moving up more than 10 spots since the 2021 rankings.

“It’s very exciting that our MPA program has moved up in the US News ranking over the past few years,” said Dr. Julie Olberding, NKU Master of Public Administration director and professor. “We’ve made some intentional changes to improve accessibility, quality, and outcomes. These include adding an online degree option and various micro-credentials, enhancing diversity in multiple ways, recruiting outstanding faculty members, developing a mentoring program, and strengthening connections with local governments and nonprofits in our region.”

The rankings were determined by a peer assessment score in the Fall of 2021 and early 2022. Deans, directors, and department chairs from 270 master’s or graduate programs in the field of public affairs were surveyed for the report. Each school was then given a peer assessment score and ranked accordingly.

The new rankings come just weeks after Dr. Shamima Ahmed, a professor in the Master of Public Administration program, was selected for a second Fulbright Specialist appointment. Dr. Ahmed will exchange knowledge and establish partnerships benefiting participants, institutions, and communities, both in the United States and Tajikistan. The project includes training and educational activities within the public administration field.

To learn more about the internationally accredited and nationally ranked MPA program at NKU, visit nku.edu.

Northern Kentucky University