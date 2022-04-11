News briefs: Corporex has new marketing director, FBT’s new member, Governor makes appointments















Suzanne Deatherage has been named marketing director for Corporex, a newly created position within the company. She will oversee the day-to-day management of Corporex and its related organizations’ strategic marketing and communications. These organizations include all commercial and residential real estate developments, such as the multi-million-dollar Ovation mixed-use development in Newport, Five Seasons Family Sports Club, and Commonwealth Hotels.

Deatherage has more than 20 years of experience in public relations, marketing and events management. Before starting her new role at Corporex, Deatherage served as Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, starting in 2018. She received her bachelor of science in journalism and public relations from Bowling Green State University in 1989, and graduated from Xavier Leadership Center’s Project Management Certificate Program as a Certified Project Manager in 2016.

This is the latest step in Corporex’s restructuring of the company’s leadership team following one of its strongest years on record in 2021.

promoted Nick Heekin, who has been with Corporex for over 15 years, to Chief Operating Officer of Corporex and Tom Banta to Chief Real Estate Officer, a newly formed role to focus on all Corporex real estate related holdings.

Also, Heather Harris became Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Corporex Companies. Deatherage will report directly to Harris in her role as marketing director. She will assist Harris in continuing to build a robust sales and marketing force to support Corporex’s continued growth.

Rachael High Chamberlain is FBT member

Frost Brown Todd has promoted Rachael High Chamberlain to a member of the firm. Chamberlain practices tax law in FBT’s Florence office, focusing on state and local and nonprofit taxation. She assists clients with tax planning and litigation, federal and state tax credits, economic incentive deals, and voluntary disclosure program applications. Chamberlain graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Law. She currently serves as the secretary of the taxation section of the Kentucky Bar Association.

Governor makes appointments

John Schickel of Union has been re-appointed to the Kentucky Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision.

Rebecca Bailey of Cold Spring, a professor at Northern Kentucky University, has been appointed to the Kentucky Oral History Commission.

Kris Knochelmann of Crescent Springs, judge-executive of Kenton County, has been appointed to Serve Kentucky.