New Riff Distilling wins 10 medals at World Spirits competition, expands rickhouse sites to Silver Grove















The spirits might be new riffs on old traditions, but New Riff Distilling is making a new tradition out of winning awards. Newport-based New Riff Distillery earned 10 medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

“For us at New Riff, SFWSC is not only the most prestigious spirits competition in the world — it is our annual measuring stick, a chance for our yet-young distillery to go up against the best in the world from the toughest judges,” said co-founder Jay Erisman. “When the entire portfolio wins Gold Medals, we know we’re on the right track.”

New Riff Distilling’s Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Bottled in Bond received a Double Gold award and will be featured at The Aquifer, the distillery’s tasting bar.

Spirits receiving gold medals include New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey; New Riff Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Single Barrel; New Riff Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey Single Barrel; New Riff Balboa Rye; New Riff Malted Rye; New Riff Red Turkey Wheated; New Riff Malted Wheat “Maltster”; New Riff Kentucky Wild Gin; and New Riff Kentucky Wild Gin Bourbon Barreled.

New Rickhouse approved in Silver Grove

The Campbell County Planning and Zoning commission approved the stage two plans for a single-story, 55,000 square foot barrel storage building (Rickhouse) and a 360 square foot office building to be built on 10 acres in Silver Grove.

A Rickhouse is a building designed for storing and aging distilled spirits. The proposed warehouse will be able to keep 41,000 barrels, according to staff comments made at the Planning and Zoning meeting.