A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Most counties in KY are in ‘green’ zone for COVID; Governor says ‘keep up good work,’ get vaccinated

Apr 3rd, 2022 · 0 Comment

Governor Andy Beshear announced “great news” on the COVID front for Kentucky — almost every county in Kentucky is now “green” on the CDC community level map, as seen here:

The Governor urged Kentuckians to keep up the good work — and urged vaccinations for those who haven’t yet received them and boosters as well.

At the last report, there were 14,895 COVID deaths in Kentucky — and the positivity rate had fallen to 2.29%.

The Northern Kentucky Public Health Department reports the following stats for NKY, as of April 1:

It also reports that 64% of the district have been fully vaccinated (having two doses of vaccine or single dose of Janssen vaccine).

COVID-19 guidance:


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.