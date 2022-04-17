Monday, April 18 is last day to register to be able to vote in the Kentucky primary election May 17















Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Kentucky’s primary election.

The Kentucky Democracy Project called ‘Northern Kentucky Loves Democracy’ has been working all weekend to help people know about the election, make sure they are registered to vote and to help answer questions about who will be on their ballot.

The effort started with a pub crawl on Friday evening in Covington, training volunteers in voter registration, registering voters at the Covington Farmers Market, holding various meet-and-greets in Newport, and generally urging people to register to vote in the May 17 primary election.

Today, the group is holding a virtual voter registration friend bank from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers can reach out to friends about voter registration, discuss the local election, and think about next steps for making sure everyone is familiar with Kentucky voting laws.

Sign up here.

The Kentucky Democracy Project is a campaign of the Kentucky Coalition, a part of the Kentuckians for the Commonwealth.

Regardless, it’s important to know that Monday, April 18, is the last day those who need to register to vote can do so.

In Kentucky, you can register to vote at your county clerk’s office or you can register online if you have the latest version of Adobe Acrobat Reader on your computer.

If you do, you can print out the form sign it, and mail it to the State Board Elections.

Instructions are at the State Board of Elections website.