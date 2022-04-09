M&M Service cuts ribbon on ‘incredible’ new corporate headquarters in eastern Covington















City of Covington officials helped M&M Service officially cut the ribbon Friday on its new corporate headquarters, a $3 million renovation in the Helentown neighborhood that represents yet another investment in the City’s Eastern Corridor.

Already, the company – a second-generation, family-owned and -operated provider of petroleum equipment and electric vehicle charging needs – has added 15 employees to its 80- to 90-member workforce.

But today, it was the renovation of the sprawling, one-story building at 315 E. 15th St. that wowed onlookers.

“What a new headquarters,” Mayor Joe Meyer said during his brief remarks at the ceremony. “For those of you who have been here before and have seen what was here before – and are here today and see what is here (now) – what an incredible transformation. It’s spectacular.”

M&M Service bought the partly vacant, 100,000-square-foot building in autumn 2020, part of its plans to relocate from its original headquarters in the town of Silver Grove in Campbell County.

M&M Service joins other businesses like Rizzo Brothers and Bean Haus in choosing to invest in the City’s Eastern Corridor.

“One of the City’s goals throughout this has been to support reinvestment throughout the entire City,” Meyer said. “This multimillion-dollar investment here at the corner of 15th and Garrard is evidence of the City’s commitment, and to support our Eastern Corridor strategy, which is an entire economic development strategy to improve the economic quality of life here on the east side of Covington.”

Mickey Meyer, M&M Service president, said the company chose Covington because of the growth and development that’s taking place, its proximity to interstates, its unique retail and dining, and the ease of working with the City’s Economic Development Department. The company received a City payroll tax incentive.

Mickey Meyer said the company had liked being in Silver Grove but had simply gotten too big for that location.

“We’d outgrown our space and we were landlocked,” Meyer said. “We couldn’t go any which way. We had a lot of inventory – we’d grown. Our people had to move inventory to do their work and then move it back at the end of the day. We needed a bigger space.”

Covington had the solution to their growing pains.

“I’d say we probably had about 10,000 square feet where we were, and now we have almost 80,000 square feet,” Meyer said.

M&M Service uses roughly half of its new space. It retained four small businesses that were already operating at the location and leases the remaining space to business partners.

Sherrie Keller, M&M Service vice president, said Covington’s Economic Development staff made the relocation a smooth one.

“When we approached the City, the Economic Development team – Ross Patten and Tom West — made it a wonderful experience for us,” Keller said.

In addition to being a top national equipment distributor, M&M Service offers service, repair, construction, electrical, environmental testing, and tank cleaning needs. Its customers include national gas retailers, small convenience stores, municipalities, bus garages, and more. They provide direct services in Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, West Virginia, and Tennessee.

The company began as a two-person fuel service company in the ‘80s and ‘90s and grew to a mid-size distributor in the early 2000s.

