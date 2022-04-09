Madison Ave. Christian Church partners with groups to host free Community Health Fair, April 11















Madison Avenue Christian Church (MACC) will join Northern Kentucky University’s Nurse Advocacy Center for the Underserved (NACU), Transitions, University of Kentucky, and CAC Kynector in sponsoring a community health fair on Monday, April 11, 5-7 p.m. at the church, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington.

The event will be held outdoors in the parking lot.

Associate Professor of the Northern Kentucky University School of Nursing (NACU), Dr. Teresa Huber, along with Lynn Brown RN who heads up several NACU community sites, are working together with MACC volunteers in planning the free event that is open to all Northern KY residents in need of free health screenings and advice.

A cookout beginning at 5:30 p.m. will be provided throughout the health fair by MACC volunteers, who regularly host twice-weekly community meals for the area’s under advantaged population.

“The mission of NACU is to reduce health disparity by improving health for the most vulnerable population,” said NACU officer and professor Dr. Teresa Huber. “We are excited to once again serve the vulnerable population of Northern Kentucky and are grateful to the wonderful organizations we are partnering with to provide important health services at the upcoming health fair.”

Blood pressure and BMI screenings will be available, also Narcan distribution through the HEAL Initiative, CAC KYnector will be available to provide assistance with health insurance. NKU faculty will provide smoking cessation counseling, hands-only CPR training, and HIV and hepatitis C testing will be offered through Target4 at the University of Kentucky. Diabetes screening and blood sugar testing will be available, and mammograms must be scheduled by calling 859.655.7400. Free COVID vaccinations along with testing will be offered during the health fair.

“With the help of so many great community partners, we are pleased to provide support for those in need and to many who are lacking access to health care services,” said Senior Minister Chinna Simon. “We are blessed to have the support of the NKU Nurse Advocacy Center and so many others who want to help make a difference in the lives of people in our community.”

A Disciples of Christ affiliated church, Madison Avenue Christian Church has an over 100-year commitment to the citizens of Covington, currently hosting a robust community meal program for those in need and sponsoring a Samaritan Car Care program that assists women with families who are unable to afford the cost of routine maintenance and minor repairs to their cars. The church has provided medical programs in conjunction with NKU nurses and registered individuals for the Affordable Care Act. Dedicated church members and hundreds of community volunteers serve on average, 15-20,000 hot meals a year, and over 350,000 meals have been served since the beginning of the program in 2004.