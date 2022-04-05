KYTC delays closure of ramps to I-71/75 for Texas Turnaround project until furter notice















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has delayed the closure of two interstate ramps that was scheduled for tonight.

In a release issued Monday, KYTC said the Pike Street entrance ramp to northbound Interstate 71/75 and the exit ramp from northbound I-71/75 to Fifth Street in Covington will remain open for the time being. KYTC said it will announce a new closure date later this week.

The ramp closures are part of a project to make the Brent Spence Bridge safer. The $8.8 million bridge project is called the Texas Turnaround, and is scheduled to be finished by Dec. 1.

The project is designed to reduce accidents on the bridge by, in essence, moving the Fourth Street entrance ramp further south, thus reducing the need to cut across lanes of traffic on the bridge. Updates can be found at www.drivingNKYProgress.org.

City of Covington