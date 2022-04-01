KYTC announces upcoming I-71/75 ramp closures for Texas Turnaround project in downtown Covington















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today announced the schedule for several temporary ramp closures that will be put into place as work on the Texas Turnaround project begins.

On Monday, April 4, at approximately 9 p.m., weather permitting, the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from Pike St. will be closed for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to follow Bullock St. to I-71/75 southbound to Kyles Ln., and then re-enter I-71/75 northbound.

Also, on Monday, April 4, at approximately 9 p.m., weather permitting, the exit ramp from I-71/75 northbound to 5th St. will be closed for 180 days. A detour route will be put into place and marked with signage. Traffic will be directed to use the 12th St. exit from I-71/75 northbound to Simon Kenton Way to Pike St. to Main St. to 5th St.

KYTC also noted that access to the entrance ramp to I-71/75 northbound from 4th St. will not immediately be impacted, and is not anticipated to close until closer to project completion, which is expected by the end of the year.

Named because of its beginning and subsequent popularity in the State of Texas, the Texas Turnaround is a travel pattern that helps traffic move more efficiently through busy highway interchange areas.

Once construction is completed, the existing entrance ramp from 4th St. in Downtown Covington to I-71/75 northbound will be permanently closed. Following clearly-marked signage, drivers will access Pike St. by using the existing ramp that carries traffic to I-71/75 southbound, then turn left onto a new ramp, then left again onto I-71/75 northbound. There will be no traffic signals throughout this movement.

The Texas Turnaround is expected to improve safety and access for traffic heading northbound into Ohio from Covington, Kentucky, by giving drivers more time to move to their intended lane.

Additional project components include:

• Restriping the travel lanes on I-71/75 northbound to provide an additional travel lane from Pike St. to the Brent Spence Bridge. • Reconstructing the bridge that carries traffic from I-71/75 northbound to 5th to accommodate the new traffic pattern. • Upgrading traffic signals for local traffic at Pike St. • Building various safety features, including crosswalks and new sidewalks, for pedestrians in the Pike St. area.

Project information and updates can be found at DrivingNKYProgress.org and KYTC’s District 6 Road Report.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet