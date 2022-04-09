Kentucky to receive over $75 million in federal funds for public transportation systems, including for TANK















NKY’s TANK system will benefit from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration award of over $75 million to Kentucky in fiscal year 2022, aimed at funding public transportation systems.

This is the first tranche of funding Kentucky will receive over the next five years for such projects.

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell make the announcement this week.

“TANK is extremely appreciative of Senator McConnell’s support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The increase in federal transit funding will allow TANK to maintain essential public transportation services, provide access to jobs, replace aging buses, and keep our transportation technology up-to-date. Public transportation plays a critical role in our region’s economic recovery and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a significant boost, just when our community needs it most,” said Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) General Manager Andrew Aiello.

The Federal Transit Administration allocates these funds through federal formulas set forth in the legislation. Federal transit programs direct funding to both urban and rural communities, impacting Kentuckians around the Commonwealth.

Nationwide, this year’s federal investment will give communities an unprecedented opportunity to address their repair backlogs, modernize their transit fleets, and develop new transportation systems. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act also includes Buy America requirements for construction materials, ensuring communities build their transit upgrades with supplies manufactured in the United States.

“The announcement provides an important boost for Kentucky’s infrastructure development. Both large and small communities in the Commonwealth will soon have the federal dollars necessary to overhaul their transit systems, allowing them to introduce new low-cost transportation options while reducing traffic and congestion. I proudly supported the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act because I know how important it is for Kentucky to have modern, efficient transit options available,” said Senator McConnell.

Also weighing in to praise the funding were said Carrie Butler, Greater Louisville’s TARC Executive Director said Lextran General Manager Jill Barnett.

