Kentucky Symphony Orchestra holding Annual Rare Bourbon Raffle to fund free summer concerts in park















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will its Annual Rare Bourbon Raffle on May 7 to help fund free summer concerts in Devou and Tower Parks this Summer (July – Sept).

Long-time supporter — The Party Source — has donated a 5-bottle set (2021 release) of Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, as well as 20 rare and pricey bourbons for the KSO’s annual fundraiser.

For 25 years the KSO held a gala event, which raised money to help fund the KSO’s free education outreach concerts for 260 regional schools, and the free, family-friendly park concerts which have become a summer tradition. COVID-19 shut down its 2020-2022 fundraising parties, so the KSO is counting on this raffle to fill the funding gaps.

The November 2021 release of Old Rip & Pappy Van Winkle yielded the usual number of 10, 12, and 15 year bottles, but the 20 and 23 year bottles released in November were fewer than expected, making this 5-bottle “vertical set” hard to come by in 2022.

Tickets are $100 per chance. One winner will be drawn on Saturday night, May 7 at 9 p.m. to win all five bottles (watch on KSO’s Facebook Live).

A second raffle will be held following the Pappy drawing with 20 Bourbons and 20 Winners.

Hard to find and rare bourbons include Smoke Wagon Rare & Limited, Michter’s Toasted Barrel Finish, Old Forester 150th Anniversary, Kentucky Owl Bourbon 2021, and 16 more delicious and scarce bourbons.

Tickets for this raffle are $25 per chance. One ticket will be drawn for each bourbon or lot (a few 2 and 3 bottle sets are included). The winning ticket will be read and attached to that bottle at the drawing.

View bourbons and buy tickets: kyso.org/raffle or by phone (859) 431-6216.

The drawing will be held live and streamed on Facebook Live beginning at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. Ticket sales end at 4 p.m. on May 7.

Winners need not be present to win. Winners will be notified by email and sent instructions regarding how to pick up their prize bourbon in-person or via a representative with proper ID. (Northern Kentucky Symphony, Inc. Charitable Gaming License #2704)

Bring free culture, nostalgic entertainment, and great music to area schools and parks by buying a chance to win amazing bourbons, while supporting the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra.