Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington ‘ready for challenges ahead’ after declaring for the NBA Draft















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

TyTy Washington is leaving the University of Kentucky.

The freshman guard announced his future intentions on Wednesday and declared for the NBA Draft. Washington plans to hire an agent and will forgo the remainder of his college eligibility.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank God for the opportunities He’s provided me and my family,” he said. “To Big Blue Nation, I’d like to express my gratitude to all of you for embracing me and my family like your own this past year. From Coach Cal, to everyone involved with Kentucky basketball, I can’t thank you enough for the support. The experience and the knowledge I can carry forward from my time here at Kentucky will help me be a better man and player moving forward.”

Washington admitted “leaving Kentucky won’t be easy” but is prepared for the task ahead.

“I am ready for the challenges ahead and know I am ready based on my experiences here in Lexington,” he said. “Thank you again to the fans, the coaches, all the supporters of Kentucky Basketball and most importantly the people who helped me get here, my mom and my dad.”

During his freshman campaign, Washington averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Wildcats. He was a second-team All-Southeastern Conference performer and claimed the league’s Freshman of the Week honor five times.

“TyTy is a play-making guard who has the ability to play on the ball or off and still impact the game in a variety of ways,” Kentuciky coach John Calipari said. “We’ve had a number of players leave here and be successful at the next level who are in a similar mode as TyTy. I’m excited for TyTy and his family because I know with his work ethic, his ability to play within himself and allow the game to come to him, that he will have the opportunity to be another one of our guys to find success in that league. TyTy’s best days as a basketball player are in front of him and he and his family know that they have my full support as he chases his dreams.”

Keion Brooks declared for the draft earlier this week, but is leaving his options open for a possible return to Kentucky next season.

Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.