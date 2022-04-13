Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin declares for NBA draft, but leaves door open for return to Lexington















By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Jacob Toppin has decided to test the waters.

The Kentucky junior forward declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday, but is leaving his options open for a possible return to Kentucky next season. Toppin plans to go through the NBA Draft evaluation process and can sign with an agent certified by the NCAA. The deadline to return to campus is June 1.

“First I would like to thank God for all of my blessings,” Toppin said. “I would also like to thank all of the people who have been a part of my journey: my family, coaches, teammates, trainers and teachers. Big Blue Nation, the best fans in the world, thank you for all of the support. I love you all! After discussing my future plans with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter my name in the 2022 NBA Draft. Throughout this process I will be keeping my eligibility.”

Kentucky coach John Calipari supports Toppin’s decision to be evaluated before making a final determination on his future.

“I think Jacob is making a good decision for him and his family by using the resources that the NCAA allows,” Calipari said. “I’m in full support of Jacob’s desire to explore his options. Jacob is as athletic as any player who I’ve coached and has really begun to come into his own on the court. He has all of the tools to be successful in this game, but his willingness to share and be a great teammate is a difference maker.”

Toppin began his collegiate career at Rhode Island before transferring to Kentucky. He has appeared in 83 games, including nine starts. As a junior, Toppin averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Keion Brooks and Toppin have have declared for the draft with the possibility of returning, while TyTy Washington has declared and forgone his remaining eligibility. Bryce Hopkins has entered the transfer portal.

Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at keith.taylor@kentuckytoday.com and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.