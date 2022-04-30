John Hawkins of MPI Consulting named to Consulting Magazine’s Top Consultants Award ’22 list















Management Performance International’s (MPI Consulting) President and CEO, John Hawkins, has been selected as an honoree for Consulting magazine’s Top Consultants 2022 award in the category of Excellence in Client Services.

Top Consultants honorees “exhibit those extraordinary traits that define the essence of what it means to be a ‘trusted advisor’ and are worthy of being classified as the best in the industry.”

Hawkins has served as the President and CEO of MPI, a Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky-based strategic consulting company, since 2011. Established in 1974, MPI has 47 years experience helping organizations with their Diversity Equity Inclusion, Organizational Development, Employee Engagement, Labor Relations, Executive Coaching and Leadership Development Training.

An internationally-experienced executive, keynote speaker, and corporate trainer, Hawkins has worked with hundreds of companies helping them to accelerate their business performances by improving their strategies, developing their people and developing pragmatic implementation solutions. He has a proven track record of success having worked for and with some of the world’s leading blue-chip companies such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), Kellogg’s, Novartis, Glendinning Management Consulting, a WPP company, Carter’s, Roche, Macy’s, Mattel, SVZ and many others.

Hawkins acquired MPI Consulting in 2011.

Hawkins helps clients address their most pressing human capital challenges. In a rarity for a consultant, he works with clients with the intent for them to outgrow the need for his consulting services by helping them build sustainable capability with front-line leaders and executives.

This year’s Consultants magazine Top Consultants honorees will be celebrated at a gala dinner and awards presentation in New York City on June 9.