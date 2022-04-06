It’s National Safe Digging Month; Duke Energy reminds you to call 811 before you dig















In recognition of National Safe Digging Month, Duke Energy is reminding customers and communities to call 811 before digging to protect the nation’s underground utility infrastructure, preventing potential personal injury and avoiding electric and natural gas outages

.



“Now that spring has arrived, many people may be working on outdoor projects that could involve digging,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We ask anyone who might be starting a project in their yard to please remember to make a free call to 811 at least three days before they dig to help prevent personal harm, service outages and costs to replace damaged lines.

“In addition to the danger and expense of damaged utilities, many incidents lead to road closures and evacuations, and they can tie up police, fire, and other emergency resources who are needed elsewhere,” Spiller said.

The national “811 Call Before You Dig” system is a free service that was created so anyone who plans to dig can call to have underground utility lines clearly marked. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for an excavation project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

In 2021, Duke Energy and its contractors reported almost 1,000 hits to underground lines (natural gas and electric) in the Ohio and Kentucky service areas. Specifically, Duke Energy reported 783 damages to its underground natural gas facilities and more than 200 damages to its underground electric network in Ohio and Kentucky.

In late 2021, the Common Ground Alliance (CGA), a national organization helping to prevent damage to underground infrastructure and utilities, issued a report stating that an estimated 468,000 excavation-related damages to underground facilities occurred nationwide in 2020, compared to the 2019 estimate of 532,000 damages. Although damages decreased by 12% over 2019, the data continues to highlight the failure to call 811 as the single largest individual root cause, contributing to 32% of damages.

For additional information about 811, see our story on illumination: Call 811 before you start digging.

Duke Energy