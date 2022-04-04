ION Center, Black Women Cultivating Change to hold ‘Manifestation Mixer’ focusing on sexual assault















April is Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month, and Black Women Cultivating Change has partnered with The Ion Center For Violence Prevention (formerly Women’s Crisis Center) to host a Manifestation Mixer.

This event is free and open to the public and will take place on Saturday April 16, 2022 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Braxton Brewing Company (27 W 7th St. Covington).

The theme of the event is How To Heal and will focus on mental health and self-care resources for people who have been impacted by sexual violence and those who support them.

The event will spotlight several speakers, including two staff members of The Ion Center.

The event will also feature a number of vendors and resources, including an Essential Oil blend Wellness Station hosted by Kara Michelle Pierson with Lilac & Indigo. Barbara Logsdon Grause and Sheri Riley will provide spiritual readings. Michelle Williams with Awakening Vibrations will lead Meditation and Sound Bowl Healing. Vanessa Guy with Flawless Features will set up a make-up station.

While sexual violence affects all races and genders, it is disproportionately targeted against women of color.

According to the National Center on Violence Against Women in the Black Community, 35% of Black women experience some form of sexual violence during their lifetime, and for every Black woman who reports rape, at least 15 black women do not.

When support is given to someone who has been impacted by sexual violence, it is important to recognize the additional traumas they may have experienced from racism, sexism, economic status, homophobia, transphobia, or xenophobia, to name a few.

The Manifestation Mixer is open to people of all identities, but will center the voices and lived experiences of Black women.



The Manifestation Mixer is free, but registration is still requested at tinyurl.com/manifest416.