Inflatable Lung Exhibit kicks off statewide tour on Lung Health Day at St. E. Healthcare; check it out















In honor of Lung Health Day on April 12, St. Elizabeth Healthcare is kicking off the statewide tour of the Inflatable Lung Exhibit.

See the inflatable lung in the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center Atrium Lobby at 1 Medical Village Drive, Edgewood, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to learn more about lung health, schedule a lung cancer screening and take a selfie with a super-sized pair of lungs.

Visitors will walk through the mega Inflatable Lung tunnel and have the opportunity to explore what healthy lungs look like – and how to identify problem spots like cancer and emphysema. The larger-than-life colorful display has interactive educational components to help visitors learn about lung health and disease processes.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare has the honor of being the kickoff site because of its instrumental and positive support of lung health programming,” says Mary Schneider, Regional Cancer Control Specialist at the Kentucky Cancer Program. “Our goal with this interactive display is to promote healthy lungs, tobacco cessation and lung cancer awareness.”

Lung Health Day: A Community Celebration

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is dedicated to making the communities it serves the healthiest in America, and the Lung Health Day celebration is an example of its commitment to this cause. Visit with healthcare providers, nurse practitioners and nurse navigators to learn more about lung health and schedule an appointment for a low-dose CT lung cancer screening, if eligibility requirements are met.

Community-led organizations will also be available for questions and additional information, including:

Cancer Family Care

Cancer Support Community

Freedom from Smoking

Kentucky Cancer Program

Additionally, St. Elizabeth Integrative Oncology will be hosting an open house as part of our Lung Health Day celebration. Visitors can check out a facility tour, sample a healthy snack in the demonstration kitchen and learn about essential oils and other complementary therapies. The 6,200 square foot doTERRA Center for Integrative Oncology provides patients and families a calm, peaceful space with holistic treatment options that complement their cancer care plan.

“Our Integrative Oncology program is a beacon of light for cancer patients,” says Dwinelva Z. Zackery, LCSW, LISW-S, Director of Integrative Oncology at St. Elizabeth Cancer Center. “We are excited to open our doors and welcome the community to see how we provide whole-person care to patients and caregivers experiencing the impact of cancer.”

What is a Low-Dose CT Lung Cancer Screening?

The Inflatable Lung exhibit demonstrates what healthy, nonsmoking lungs look like – and how quickly that can change for smokers.

Unfortunately, lung cancer symptoms don’t typically appear until the cancer has significantly progressed – making early screening even more critical. Lung cancer is the second most common cancer, and it also has the grim distinction of being the leading cause of all cancer deaths.

St. Elizabeth is a national leader in lung cancer screening efforts. A recent American Lung Association report identified that Kentucky moved up to the #2 position in lung cancer screening efforts – a notable change from previous years.

“St. Elizabeth’s commitment to lung cancer screening significantly impacts early lung cancer detection – which helps us save lives in our community,” says Michael Gieske, MD, Director of the St. Elizabeth Lung Cancer Screening Program. “When we catch lung cancer in its early stages, patients have a much better prognosis.”

You might qualify for a low-dose screening if you:

• Are between the ages of 50 and 80

• Have a smoking history of at least a pack a day for 20+ years

• Are currently smoking or stopped smoking within the last 15 years.

The low-dose CT screening takes less than 20 minutes and can be scheduled at one of St. E.’s eight ACR (American College of Radiology) accredited locations.

To learn more about St. E’s screening program and see if you’re a candidate, please visit stelizabeth.com/lung or call our Lung Cancer Screening Nurse Navigators at (859) 301-4072.