Horizon Community Funds, Ion Center team up for new fund to support work with violence survivors















Horizon Community Funds and the Ion Center for Violence Prevention have partnered to create a new nonprofit fund supporting the center’s work to care for individuals affected by power-based violence.

“The Ion Center provides a critical service for survivors of violence in our community,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “This fund will help them continue their work and bring awareness to an important cause.”

The Ion Center was founded in 1976 with the intention to provide services to survivors of power-based personal violence in the Northern Kentucky, Buffalo Trace, and Greater Cincinnati areas. They offer free, confidential support and services to victim-survivors of all identities who have experienced personal violence such as sexual violence, intimate partner violence, child abuse, and/or stalking.

“We love calling Northern Kentucky home, and we are so excited about this collaboratION with Horizon Community Funds,” said Christy Burch, CEO of the Ion Center. “Every single day the Ion Center for Violence Prevention works to do two things: Take the best care of people impacted by power-based personal violence and keep violence from happening in the first place.

“This is made possible because of the incredible support we receive from our communities and region. Often the most immediate need for people is a safe place to escape from violence, but we also know that survivors of domestic and sexual violence come to us with a breadth of issues, poverty, mental health, and substance use issues; many cannot find affordable childcare and lack the transportation necessary to be able to maintain employment. The Ion Center provides holistic lifesaving services 24/7 free of charge.

“The Ion Center continues to lead the state and nation in engaging bystanders through the Green Dot Prevention Strategy and is measurable reducing violence in our communities. With this new avenue of support, we look forward to the future and the expansION that is possible as a result of more resources.”



Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fundholders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.