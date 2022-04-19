Highland Heights to name new baseball and recreational field for long-time Mayor Greg Meyers















On Saturday April 23, the City of Highland Heights will dedicate a newly acquired baseball and recreational field to current Mayor Greg Meyers for his more than 30 years of volunteer and community service to the Highland Heights community.

In 2020 the City of Highland Heights purchased the baseball and recreational field, located off of Martha Layne Collins Boulevard, from the Northern Kentucky Water District. In 2021 the Highland Heights City Council voted to dedicate the field to current Mayor Greg Meyers for his dedication to the community.

“It was really a no-brainer,” said Councilmember John Hoffert, who made the motion to dedicate the field to Mayor Meyers. “Greg has done so much for this community and I think it’s only right that this field be named in his honor.”

Greg Meyers has been Mayor of Highland Heights since 2007 and previously served on the Highland Heights City Council, Planning Commission, and Board of Adjustments.

“I was truly speechless when the City Council voted to name the ballfield after me,” Mayor Meyers stated. “To be able to enjoy this honor with my family and fellow citizens of the community is so special. I have lived in Highland Heights for 45 years. I raised my family here. I’ve always wanted to move the city forward and have worked very hard along with a lot of other people to do so.”

The dedication ceremony will take place on April 23rd at the Highland Heights ball field, 170 Martha Layne Collins Boulevard, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is open to the public.

Parking will be available on site.