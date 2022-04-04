Hands-on learning, with purpose: Holmes carpentry students build COV Fire department training props















Four Holmes High School students in a SkillsUSA carpentry class collaborated with the Covington Fire Department to build equipment that the fire department will use for training.

The students recently presented the equipment to the Covington firemen at the Covington Fire Department Company 1, 100 East Robbins Street in Covington.

Students Donovan Starr, Caleb Monhollen, Solomon Hanks, and Joshua Mitchell are members of SkillsUSA, and all want to become firemen.

The students built two training props to help firefighters in their training: One was a piece for a possible floor collapse and the other was to help people get in and out of windows safely. Both of pieces of equipment help add skills to the firefighters’ life-saving rescue efforts.

“Holmes SkillsUSA students became involved with this project to apply their technical skills and knowledge in service of their community,” said Eric Breetz, Holmes carpentry instructor.

“We felt that this was the best opportunity to give back to Covington.”

The students took their knowledge of construction methods and their technical skills to problem solve, and design the props based on videos suggested by the fire department.

They collaborated with Captain Corey Deye, assistant chief of training, to bring this project to fruition.