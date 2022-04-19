Grand reopening set for Kenton County PVA’s Independence office after COVID-forced shutdown















A grand reopening is planned for The Kenton County Property Valuation Administrator (PVA) Independence office, which is back in operation and open to the public after being forced to shut down due to COVID and staff retirements.

The PVA Independence office – located in the Kenton County Courthouse at 5272 Madison Pike – is now open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The grand reopening along with a “meet and greet” is scheduled for 10 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

“We recognize the value of having the Independence location to serve our customers who find it more convenient to do business in that Courthouse versus coming to Covington,” said Kenton County PVA Darlene Plummer. “Unfortunately, due to the ongoing staffing challenges many offices continue to face due to COVID, including ours, along with the retirement of two long-term valued PVA employees, the Independence Office was temporarily closed.”

Plummer noted that the Covington PVA Office has remained open throughout the pandemic. Covington hours are Monday through Friday, 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

“We are once again providing the residents and property owners of Kenton County with exceptional customer service at our Independence office,” Plummer said.