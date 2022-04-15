Grab a dram and explore Northern Kentucky’s whiskey traditions during April 20 NKY History Hour















95% of the world’s bourbon is made in the Bluegrass state. Northern Kentucky is taking part in the great booming craft distillery scene as being the first stop in the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with unique local attractions such as New Riff Distillery in Newport.

Inspired by the great bourbon makers of Kentucky’s past, the independently-owned distillery inhales a rye-rich backstory in their production traditions. Upholding the time-honored Sour Mash Kentucky Regimen, New Riff boasts to be “stubbornly independent in pursuit of great whiskey.”

Grab a glass and enjoy a dram in your own home with Jay Erisman, cofounder of New Riff Distilling as he explores the distillery’s whiskey history during the next NKY History Hour, Wednesday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook Live.

Registration is available online to participate in the free event.

Information on how to connect to the session will be sent after registration.

Thirty years of passionate study in whiskey led Jay Erisman to co-found New Riff Distilling in Newport, Kentucky, where he serves today as Vice President of Strategic Development, head blender, distiller and fourth-string truck driver.

From 2001 to 2014, Jay ran the groundbreaking fine spirits and education program at iconic Kentucky liquor retailer The Party Source, working closely with Kentucky’s Bourbon distilleries to create new whiskeys. As a whiskey writer, Jay’s work has appeared in Whisky Advocate and Distiller among other publications.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum