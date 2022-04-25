Governor to present $175,000 check today to Newport for maintenance, upgrades to Purple People Bridge















Governor Andy Beshear will be in town today to present the City of Newport with a check to fund maintenance and upgrades to the Purple People Bridge.

The City of Newport was recently selected as a recipient of the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant through the Department of Local Government. Newport will receive $175,000 for the Purple People Bridge project.

The event, to be held at the Purple People Bridge, will be from 3:30-5:30 p.m. with the program taking place at 4:15 p.m.

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) is funded by the Federal Highway Administration. It can be used to provide assistance for acquisition of easements, development and/or maintenance of recreational trails, and trailhead facilities for both motorized and non-motorized use. The Recreational Trails Program benefits communities and enhances quality of life.

Newport Southbank Bridge Company, which owns and operates the bridge, is a private non-profit company and is funded solely by event rentals or sign rentals on the bridge. The RTP Grant for the Purple People Bridge will address maintenance needs on the bridge, in particular preventive maintenance on the bridge piers and expansion joints.

The project also includes upgrades to utility services and enhancements to the bridge deck and bridge approach surface.

There will be a reception, remarks, and short presentation of the check from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to the Mayor of Newport Tom Guidugli, Vice Mayor of Cincinnati Jan-Michele Kearney, Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery, and President of the Newport Southbank Bridge Company, Will Weber.

