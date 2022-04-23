Governor reappoints Sen. John Schickel to Kentucky Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision















Governor Andy Beshear has reappointed Sen. John Schickel (R-Union) to the Kentucky Council for Interstate Adult Offender Supervision (KCIAOS).

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue serving in this important capacity,” Schickel said. “In my long career in public service, the safety of the public has always been my number one priority and it will continue to be in my new term as a member of the council.”

Schickel represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He has a 45-year career including time as a state senator serving on the Judiciary Committee, as a corrections administrator, law enforcement officer, and teacher. He headed the U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Kentucky, appointed by President George W. Bush. Schickel has served as an adjunct professor at Northern Kentucky University in its justice studies program, where he was also on the curriculum advisory committee. He is a graduate of Northern Kentucky University with a master’s degree in public administration. Additionally, he is the recipient of numerous professional awards, including an award from the Innocence Project for his work on post-conviction DNA evidence.

The Interstate Commission for Adult Offender Supervision guides the transfer of offenders in a manner that promotes effective supervision strategies consistent with public safety, offender accountability, and victims’ rights.

Developed in 1937, the ICAOS is enacted in all 50 states and three U.S. territories (District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico). Revised in 2002, the compact provides states the authority, accountability, and resources to track the supervision of offenders who move across state lines, thereby enhancing public safety and offender accountability. ICAOS has become a powerful and adaptive tool for promoting and ensuring cooperative action among the states and a single standard of supervision for offenders.

Schickel has served on the council since 2011 when he was first appointed by former Democratic Governor Steve Beshear. He was reappointed during the administration of former Republican Governor Matt Bevin. With his reappointment by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, Schickel will serve another term expiring Sept. 6, 2025.