Governor, First Lady invite Kentuckians to visit Capitol Saturday for Derby Week kickoff event















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

While the Kentucky Derby won’t be run until May 7, Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear are inviting Kentuckians to the Capitol grounds one week earlier, this Saturday, for an outdoor event to kick off Derby Week in the state.

“We’re thrilled to bring in the Derby excitement by having a celebration of community, resilience and tradition. right here at the state’s Capitol,” the governor said. “As the world begins to look to Churchill Downs for the most exciting two minutes in sports, let’s take time to look to one another in unity and celebrate the true essence of Kentucky. We as a Commonwealth have so much to be proud of as we step onto the world’s center stage.”

The Derby Week Kickoff will take place Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. ET, on the South Lawn of the Capitol, the area directly behind the Capitol building and in front of the Capitol Annex.

“This event will offer live music, arts vendors, food trucks, Derby-themed crafts, a farmers market and much more,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “My family and I are excited to join the Governor and First Lady and everyone in attendance as we celebrate what makes us uniquely Kentucky.”

Details on some of the activities include:

• Talented artisans from across the state will set up retail booths ranging from wonderful works of unique art such as wheel-thrown pottery, printing press demonstrations, flowers created from recycled material and much more. • The farmers market beginning at 1 p.m., features fresh, locally grown produce, bread, spreads, honey, canned goods, eggs, meats, herbs, perennial plants, vegetable plants and more. Participants come from Franklin and surrounding counties to sell locally grown and produced Kentucky Proud products. • Four food trucks will be stationed: Community Que, Dueling Chopstix, The Flying Waffle and Crave Street Kitchen. • An eclectic group of local bands will perform live during the event. Among them, Native Invaders, Sorry Atari, The Craw Daddies and Small Batch Brass. • For the kids there will be stations for creating Derby-themed crafts, which include making your own Derby hat, designing a bouquet of roses out of pipe cleaners, decorating a hot air balloon using clothing buttons and painting your own horseshoe or jockey silks. There will also be pool noodle horse races.