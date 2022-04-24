Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road partners with Horizon Community Funds for new fund















Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) has established a fund partnership with Horizon Community Funds.

This fund will support GSKWR’s work providing leadership development for Kentucky’s girls.

“The strength of Girl Scouts in Kentucky and their impact on Kentucky girls, the meaningful ways that they advocate for community engagement and create economic impact is invaluable,” stated Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is encouraging Kentucky’s girls to become strong, confident women leaders and we look forward to playing a role in their positive influence.”

The mission of Girl Scouts is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. They are the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. With programs for girls from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to do something amazing. GSKWR is one of 112 Girl Scout councils nationwide and serves 66 Kentucky counties and one Ohio county with regional offices and headquarters in Lexington.

“Partnering with Horizon Funds on our endowment will help ensure that we increase our reach with Northern Kentucky girls. Investing in our girls will produce the greatest return in economic development, social progress and public health – improving the fabric of our society overall,” said Susan Douglas, CEO, GSKWR.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift that provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fundholders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

