Gay Middendorf celebrates 39 years as a loyal volunteer at The Point/Arc — and loves every minute















By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

Her title hasn’t changed in 38 years.

As for a raise in pay – forget it.

Ilene Gayle Middendorf is quite happy in her present position.

Gay Middendorf has been serving as a Volunteer at The Point/Arc here all those years – and loves every minute of it.

“I’ve seen so many miracles here on Pike Street,” said the 81-year-old volunteer, “that I thought would never come to fruition.”

This year The Point/Arc celebrates anniversary number 50 – Middendorf has celebrated 39.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.

But how did Middendorf arrive at the non-profit on Pike Street?

Judi Gerding, president and founder of The Point/Arc, and Gay were classmates at Notre Dame Academy in Park Hills.

“Gay was from Kenton County. I was from Campbell County,” Gerding said. “We weren’t in the same homeroom, but we certainly got to know one another.”

Both members of the Class of 1958 at NDA, Middendorf said the friendship grew because, “Judi was always there when I most needed her.

“She’s the kind that once she’s your friend, she doesn’t forget you,” Middendorf said. “We became forever friends.”

When Middendorf was injured in a major car wreck, Gerding showed up every week with homemade cookies or lipstick or some other treat, Middendorf said.

Gerding was there for her friend — again – when Middendorf was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“Once when Judi stopped by, I said, ‘Judi, if I ever get well and don’t die of this, I’m coming down, and I’m going to help you.’”

Middendorf was true to her word.

“You get so much happiness when you see what The Point/Arc and their staff does,” she said. “I’ve gone to dances where there might be 200 people there with their parents. They have basketball, bowling. They take them to church. I mean, they truly have a full life and I think that’s wonderful.”

“She’s our biggest cheerleader,” said Gerding. “She’s probably saved The Point more than $300,000 with her work.”

Yet Middendorf said she’s gained more than she has given through her countless hours of volunteer work.

“It changes your heart forever.” she said of her work. “I’ve gotten so much more out of The Point and became a better person for it.”

Gay Middendorf usually works two-to-three days-a-week at The Point. “I’m available when needed,” she said, “first and above all, I try to help Judi. I think I’d be lying if I didn’t say that.”

Ilene Gayle Middendorf is thinking about retiring – but don’t bet on it.