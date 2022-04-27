Five local players selected for Kentucky All-Stars basketball teams that will face Indiana’s top seniors















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Five seniors on 9th Region basketball teams this past season were chosen to play for the Kentucky All-Stars in their annual two-game series against the top seniors in Indiana.

The Kentucky girls roster includes Notre Dame point guard Macie Feldman, Newport Central Catholic forward Rylee Turner, Ludlow center Jenna Lillard and Conner forward Lauren Hawthorne.

The only local player named to the Kentucky All-Stars boys team was Covington Catholic center Mitchell Rylee.

The boys and girls all-stars games will be played Friday, June 10 at the Owensboro Sports Center and Saturday, June 11 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Tryouts for both of the Kentucky All-Stars teams took place last Saturday at Centre College. The selections were announced Tuesday evening with 12 players on each roster.

The players named Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball — Turner Buttry of Bowling Green and Amiya Jenkins of Anderson County — will wear No. 1 on the all-star rosters.

Lillard is the first Ludlow player named to the Kentucky girls team that became a part of the annual all-star series in 1976. She averaged 22.7 points and 11.6 rebounds during her senior season and finished with 2,008 career points.

“What a great accomplishment and great honor for her,” said Ludlow coach Aaron Stamm. “She’s meant the world to us for years. She didn’t know how she’d do, just wanted to go try out, and was really happy with how she played.”

Turner was the state’s second-leading scorer this season with a 26.3 average and also surpassed 2,000 points in her career. Hawthorne averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in her second season as a varsity starter.

Feldman was a four-year starter at point guard on Notre Dame teams that compiled an 89-29 record with her in the lineup. She averaged 9.1 points, 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds as a senior.

Mitchell was named to the Kentucky All-Stars boys team after averaging 15.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and more than two blocks per game during his senior season on CovCath’s state semifinal team.

Scott Ruthsatz of CovCath is head coach of the Kentucky All-Stars boys team. The girls head coach is Judie Mason of Danville and Kes Murphy of Notre Dame is one of her assistants.

The Kentucky All-Stars rosters are posted at https://twitter.com/KYAllStarGame