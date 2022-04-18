First Honor Flight of the year will take off Tuesday from CVG to Washington, D.C., free for veterans















Tri-State veterans and their guardians will take off from CVG Airport for the first Honor Flight of the year in the morning. Honor Flight offers veterans the opportunity to see their memorials and participate in ceremonies that honor their service to their country.



The Honor Flight from CVG to Washington, DC, on an American Airline charter, will start at 5:45 a.m. with a send-off ceremony and 7:30 a.m. flight departure, and 9:30 p.m. return arrival.



Honor Flight Tri-State’s sole mission is to fly veterans 65+, who served stateside or overseas, to their memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost. All veterans traveling on this flight are from the Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana area.



The trip will include visits to the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, Iwo Jima, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the US Air Force Memorial, and other Washington D.C. sights.



The flight will be preceded by bagpipes from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, a TSA color guard ceremony, and other special remarks in the Welcome Point area on the Lower Level of CVG Terminal building, all beginning about 5:45 a.m. Everyone in attendance and on the trip will be wearing masks according to federal mandate.



The return flight to CVG will arrive at 9:30 p.m. Attendees will be on an American Airlines chartered flight. Each veteran is accompanied by a guardian.



The next Honor Flight is currently scheduled for May 24th.

To contribute or volunteer for Honor Flight Tri-State, please visit honorflighttristate.org.

