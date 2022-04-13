Family Nurturing Center partners with Kentucky Child Victims’ Trust Fund on initiative to keep kids safe















The Family Nurturing Center has announced a new partnership with the Kentucky Child Victims’ Trust Fund (CVTF) to support Kentucky families and help reduce the incidence and the impact of child sexual abuse.

The Child Victims’ Trust Fund provides partial support for the adult education program Stewards of Children offered through the Family Nurturing Center. Stewards of Children is a prevention program designed to teach adults to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

“Our partnership with CVTF allows us to provide children with personal safety skills and education for adults,” said Jane Herms, president and CEO of Family Nurturing Center. “Increasing adults’ knowledge is imperative to discuss child sexual abuse with their children better, keep them safe, and improve their reaction to children’s disclosures of abuse.”

Here are some simple ways that Kentucky residents can help:

1. Purchase the I Care About Kids License Plate

Select the colorful “I Care About Kids” license plate at your local county clerk’s office the next time you renew. Proceeds from the “I Care About Kids” license plate go to the Child Victims’ Trust Fund for helping Kentucky’s most vulnerable children – those who are victims of sexual abuse. Proceeds from each purchase assist in funding child sexual abuse prevention programs and the part of child sexual abuse medical exams not covered by private insurance or Medicaid.

2. Make a Private Donation to the Child Victims Trust Fund

Kentuckians can directly contribute to the Child Victims’ Trust Fund, c/o Kentucky Attorney General, Victims Advocacy Division, 1024 Capital Center Dr., Suite 200, Frankfort, KY 40601. For more information, call 502-696-5312 or visit www.ag.ky.gov.

3. Attend a free Stewards of Children training

Join with other adults who care about protecting children from sexual abuse. Two-hour training is available now to individuals or groups of all sizes. Education provided directly to adults is essential to increase parents’ knowledge to be better able to discuss child sexual abuse with their children, detect those children who have become victims, and improve their reaction to children’s disclosures of abuse. To schedule a Stewards of Children training, visit www.familynurture.org or call 859-525-3200.

Kentuckians can support CVTF by purchasing an “I Care About Kids” license plate to raise awareness. The proceeds fund child sexual abuse prevention programs and partial reimbursement for child sexual abuse medical exams at children’s advocacy centers across the state.

Between now and April 15th, Kentuckians can donate their state income tax refund to support CVTF. Throughout the year, you can donate at icareaboutkids.ky.gov.

Family Nurturing Center