A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Enjoy ‘The Irish Spirit,’ the NKY Chamber’s annual group trip, Oct. 10-18; get early discount by April 15

Apr 9th, 2022 · 0 Comment

Dreaming of an Irish adventure, a visit to the land of legends and mystical folklore, lush green landscapes and spectacular cliffside views, stone-clad castles and historic mills, cultural treasures, and medieval masterpieces?

Make your dream a reality and take a trip with a Northern Kentucky Chamber group on its annual international trip to Ireland.

‘The Irish Spirit’ trip takes place October 10-18 for an excursion that includes land/air activities, stays in first-class hotels, meals, and all-day tours.

An early discount on the price is good until April 15.

Check out the details here.


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© 2016 Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.