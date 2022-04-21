Donate Life KY lighting up state with blue and green to promote organ donation during Donate Life Month















April is National Donate Life Month, and Donate Life KY has partnered with organizations and landmarks throughout the Commonwealth to light up blue and green to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation and to expand the registry.

The initiative will take place on Friday, April 22, National Donate Life Blue & Green Day, with several organizations throughout the state participating.

Community members are also encouraged to light up their homes and wear blue and green to support those who have given the ultimate gift of life. The initiative aims to raise awareness of the people in Kentucky waiting on a lifesaving donation.

Those participating in the effort to raise awareness on National Donate Life Blue & Green Day include the Big Four Bridge (in partnership with Donate Life Indiana), Churchill Downs (Twin Spires), Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville City FC, Racing Louisville FC), and the Lexington Legends stadium. Donate Life KY will also have an informational booth set up at the Bowling Green Hot Rods game on April 22 to help raise awareness about the need for organ donors.

“More than 100 people nationwide die each week while waiting for an organ donation,” said Shelley Snyder, Executive Director, Donate Life KY. “In 2021, 536 organs were recovered and transplanted in our region thanks to 189 generous organ donors. This translates to more than 500 lives saved as a result of organ donation. However, there is still a need for registered donors. We hope everyone will join us on National Donate Life Blue & Green Day to help us raise awareness of this critical need by lighting up blue and green or wearing our signature colors. Together, we can help save lives.”

Nearly 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant, and many more need tissue and corneal transplants; however, only 63 percent of Kentuckians are currently registered.

On National Donate Life Blue & Green Day, Donate Life KY hopes to inspire others to join the registry.