Covington Latin junior Andrew Browning scores perfect 36 on the ACT test, put him in top .2%















Covington Latin School has announced that Junior student Andrew Browning scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test.

If anyone scores above a 34 on the college admissions test, they’re in the top 1% of test-takers, and students scoring a perfect 36 are even rarer in the top .2%, according to PrepScholar.

In 2021, the average national test score for the ACT was 20.3 out of 36; Covington Latin’s average ACT score is a 30.2.

This is the third time Browning has taken the ACT. He is considering schools such as Perdue and Notre Dame but has not yet made any final decisions or finished his college visits.

He is interested in pursuing Mechanical Engineering and his score will open up many opportunities for him.

The ACT tests students in English, math, reading, and science; each is scored on a scale of 1-36. The composite score is the average of the four test scores.