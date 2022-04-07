City of Erlanger’s Summer Sendoff back for 2nd year; Family City celebration seeks vendors, sponsors

The City of Erlanger’s ode to summer – the Summer Sendoff festival – will be back for the second year.
The Family City Celebration is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 24 at Silverlake Park and will feature live music, food, drinks, fireworks, attractions and more. And once again, Arlinghaus Plumbing Heating Air Conditioning has stepped up as the title sponsor.
“The Summer Sendoff in Erlanger is a Friendship City Celebration for the entire family,” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. “The event showcases different food and drink trucks, multiple musical performances, Cincinnati Circus performances, activities for kids of all ages, craft and art vendors, fireworks, and so much more. This event is your family’s not-to-be missed last hurrah for the summer season.”
The city is seeking vendors and sponsors; more information can be found on the city’s website.
“We are expecting approximately 5,000 people throughout the six-hour event,” Mayor Fette said. “Any consideration from potential sponsors and vendors would be greatly appreciated. With support from vendors and sponsors, we can make this a grand event this year and for years to come.”