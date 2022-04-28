City of Dayton removes 23 properties near Industrial Park from industrial zone to residential zone















The Dayton City Council has approved changing the zoning designation of 23 properties located along Fourth Avenue from the Industrial One (I-1) Zone to the Residential One JJ (R-1JJ) Zone and also updated the zoning text for the industrial zone to make it more relevant for current industrial and technology uses.

These 23 properties originally were zoned for industrial use with the expectation that they ultimately would become part of the Dayton Industrial Park, which was developed by the city on Second and Third Avenues and on a portion Fourth Avenue between Main Street and Clark Street in the late 1980s, shortly after the floodwall and levee system was constructed in the city.

Historically, all 23 properties have been used as residences, primarily single-family residences.

“The city has been looking to make this zoning change for several years now,” Dayton Mayor Ben Baker said. “This zone change provides confidence to the people who own these homes that this real estate will remain as residential properties in the city in future.”

Baker said some of the property owners had complained that the I-1 zoning impaired their ability to market their properties or to make substantial improvements to them. The 23 properties in the zone change are:

In addition to the change on the city’s zoning map, the City also changed the zoning text for all properties located in the I-1 zone. The recent text amendment eliminates outdated industrial uses and adds more modern uses, such as electronics manufacturing and hardware and software development.

